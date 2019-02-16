Wallington PD Nabs Accused Robber In Vicious Beating Of Gas Station Attendant With Hammer

Wallington police identified and arrested an accused masked robber who they said viciously beat a gas station attendant with a huge hammer while taking $300.

George Marcelino-Perez, 24, of Passaic was the bandit caught on surveillance video dressed all in black “like a ninja” and pacing up and down Main Avenue with a mask Tuesday morning before attacking the attendant in the Citgo station office, Chief Carmello Imbruglia said.

Marcelino-Perez yanked the attendant from his chair and hit him several times with the hammer, demanding money, authorities said at the time.

After unsuccessfully attempting to smash his way into a back office, the robber fled with the cash, the chief said.

Detectives identified Marcelino-Perez, then stopped his car on Wednesday, Imbruglia said.

After searching his home and vehicle, they charged him with robbery, aggravated assault and theft, the chief said.

Marcelino-Perez remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing this coming Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The attendant was treated for cuts and other injuries at Hackensack University Medical Center.

