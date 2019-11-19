VIDEO: Roof Collapses In House Fire, Paterson's Bravest 'Save Neighborhood,' Mayor Says

Paterson firefighters “saved a neighborhood” when they doused a blaze that collapsed the rear of a multi-family home late Monday, Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

No injuries were immediately reported in the four-alarm fire, which broke out around 10 p.m. in the first-floor rear of a 2½-story house at 239 Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Flames quickly rushed up through the building, collapsing the rear roof.

Fire officials asked the Passaic County prosecutor’s arson unit to officially determine the cause of the blaze.

Several neighboring towns assisted.

“Paterson's Bravest just fought a four-alarm fire in the 4th Ward and saved a neighborhood,” Sayegh wrote in a Facebook post.

VIDEO: Fireground Buff Network LLC

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.