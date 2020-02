RECOGNIZE HIM? Rochelle Park police asked the public's help finding a burglary suspect.

The man in the video above was wearing gloves and a hoodie and talking on a cellphone as he tested a rear patio door of a Somerville Street home between 7:30-8 p.m. Saturday, police said.

At one point he can be seen looking directly into a surveillance camera.

Police believe he may have fled in a grey or champagne-colored sedan.

