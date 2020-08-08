Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Authorities Release Details In Police-Involved Jersey City Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City
Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jersey City police officer shot at a man who lunged at him with a knife after several requests to drop his weapon Friday evening, authorities said Saturday.

Police responding to 25 Hopkins Ave. on reports of a drunken person fighting found the knife-wielding man around 6 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The man was pepper sprayed by police after disregarding numerous requests to drop his knife Suarez said. It was then that he lunged at the officers, when one shot him.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment and charged with aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, according to Suarez. His condition was not made public as of Saturday.

As is standard protocol, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been notified and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is working in conjunction with the State Attorney General.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

