Unknown Substance Leaks Bring HazMat Response To Boonton Chemical Plant

A hazardous materials team responded to a Boonton chemical plant Wednesday morning after three drums were found to be leaking an unknown substance during a scheduled fire inspection, authorities said.

Substance samples from a pair of unlabeled 55-gallon drums and a third marked as flammable, at Adron Inc. on Fanny Road, indicated no direct hazard to the public, Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover said.

Parsippany police, Morris County Haz-Mat, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (Fire and Environmental Unit), NJ Department of Environmental Protection, Rockaway Neck Fire Department, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department responded to the scene.

Adron Inc. is listed online as an organic chemical manufacturer.

The scene was cleared by Parsippany units and the investigation was turned over to the NJDEP.

