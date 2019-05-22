Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Unknown Substance Leaks Bring HazMat Response To Boonton Chemical Plant

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Adron Inc. on Fanny Road in Boonton.
Adron Inc. on Fanny Road in Boonton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A hazardous materials team responded to a Boonton chemical plant Wednesday morning after three drums were found to be leaking an unknown substance during a scheduled fire inspection, authorities said.

Substance samples from a pair of unlabeled 55-gallon drums and a third marked as flammable, at Adron Inc. on Fanny Road, indicated no direct hazard to the public, Parsippany Police Sgt. Brian Conover said.

Parsippany police, Morris County Haz-Mat, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office (Fire and Environmental Unit), NJ Department of Environmental Protection, Rockaway Neck Fire Department, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire Department responded to the scene.

Adron Inc. is listed online as an organic chemical manufacturer.

The scene was cleared by Parsippany units and the investigation was turned over to the NJDEP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.