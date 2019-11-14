U-Haul Van Pursuit From NY State Ends In Paramus With Vehicles Struck, Suspect Caught

UPDATE: A multi-agency pursuit that began in upstate New York ended in Paramus Thursday night after a U-Haul van driven on flat tires rammed two police cars and civilian vehicles and a suspect was captured, responders said.

His tires punctured by spike strips, the suspect bailed out on southbound Route 17 at Paramus Road shortly after 10:30 p.m., a witness told Daily Voice.

"He jumped over the median and then ran behind the Suburban Diner," the witness said.

He reportedly was captured at Harmon Drive and Middlesex Avenue, ending a pursuit that responders said began nearly 80 miles and an hour and a half earlier in the Ulster County, NY town of Saugerties.

Before it was over, dozens of law enforcement vehicles were involved in the chase down the New York State Thruway and Route 17 at speeds that responders said reached upwards of 90 miles an hour.

Belfi's Towing removed the damaged police cars and the van.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

PHOTO: Anthony DeFina for DAILY VOICE

