Two-Lane Blacktop: Nearly 200 Summonses Issued In Carlstadt Drag Race

A large group of drivers and spectators received nearly 200 summonses from police who busted a street race on an industrial stretch in Carlstadt.

Borough police responding to complaints of late night of thunder on Commerce Boulevard crashed Friday’s event with help from their colleagues in East Rutherford and Moonachie and Bergen County sheriff’s officers, Acting Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

A total of 55 vehicles were illegally parked in the right lanes on either side of the road as spectators watched the car club event, Berta said.

“Motorists and passengers were detained by the officers,” the chief said. “A total of 55 vehicles were cited 184 citations for various violations that included racing on a highway, driving while suspended and various equipment related violations.”

Those cited were later released, he said, adding that all will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

“Racing of motor vehicles [on] public highways poses as a grave danger to the drivers, passengers, spectators and other persons and property located within the area,” Berta said.

“High speeds, faulty vehicle equipment, roadway conditions, unsuspected surrounding motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the sudden appearance of wild animals are but some of the hazards that could be affected by unsanctioned vehicle racing, which could result in serious bodily injury and death,” the chief said.

