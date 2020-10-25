Two Ejected In Route 17 Crash

Two occupants were ejected in a horrific crash Saturday night on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the crash involving a minivan and sedan outside the KFC near Franklin Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., responders said.

So were two others injured in the crash, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating along with borough police. The roadway was fully reopened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, roughly five hours after the crash.

Responders also included borough firefighters, the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

