SWATTING INCIDENT: Morris County SWAT Team, Police Respond To Pequannock Home

A bogus call brought the Morris County SWAT team and local police to a Pequannock home overnight, authorities said

Someone called police reporting that there was a barricaded subject on Berry Street, who had either injured of killed someone inside around 12:30 a.m., Monday, Pequannock Police Capt. Dan Commune said.

The caller said that they would shoot at police if they responded and that there was also some kind of explosive device on the porch, Commune said.

"We felt it was probably a swatting type of incident prior to our arrival," the captain said. "We did our due diligence and contacted the county."

The Morris County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team responded, along with Pequannock police.

Authorities concluded it was, in fact, a swatting incident A criminal harassment tactic that sends police and SWAT teams to another person's address, often with encrypted information.

"It's one of those things that we don't know where it came from," Commune said. "We don’t generally find out who it is."

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.