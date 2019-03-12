Contact Us
Somerset Driver, Bergen Passenger Busted On Heroin Charges In Passaic County

Hawthorne police
Hawthorne police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hawthorne PD

A Somerset County woman who told police that she’d gone to a friend’s house in Paterson for Thanksgiving couldn’t remember where that was – nor could her passenger, said police in Hawthorne who ended up arresting both on drug charges.

Amy Baioni, 29, of Basking Ridge was “nervous and shaking” when police stopped her 2016 Nissan Sentra on Wagaraw Road near Ryerson Way for various traffic violations on Saturday, Hawthorne Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Given Baioni’s consent to search the car, the officers found empty heroin folds in the driver’s door pocket, along with a cigarette pack containing various pills, Hoogmoed said.

In the trunk they found a bundle of heroin and some syringes, he said.

Both Baioni and passenger Carlos Restrepo, 28, were taken to police headquarters, processed on drug charges and released pending court hearings, the sergeant said.

Baioni also received several traffic summonses, he said.

