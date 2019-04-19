Contact Us
Snake KO's Power To Mahwah Hotel Complex For Hours

Dead snake hangs from tree near Sheraton Mahwah Hotel off Routes 287 and 17 and the N.Y. State Thruway.
Dead snake hangs from tree near Sheraton Mahwah Hotel off Routes 287 and 17 and the N.Y. State Thruway. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A snake estimated at nearly 10 feet long knocked out power for several hours to the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel near the Rockland County border.

Monday's outage at the hotel off Routes 287 and 17 and the NY State Thruway lasted about 4½ hours, Mahwah Fire Chief Michael Roe said.

It began around 11 a.m., he said, after the snake got tangled in some switching gear on the property.

A fire alarm sounded as soon as an Orange and Rockland Utilities crew restored power, bringing Mahwah Fire Companies 1 and 2, Roe said. No problems were found, he said.

Just a dead snake.

