Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 287 In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A serious crash caused multiple injuries and shut down several lanes on Route 287 in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near milepost 41.7 in Parsippany shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Two adults and a child suffered serious injuries, the initial report says.

State Police and two ambulances were called to the scene.

Meanwhile, two right lanes of six lanes south of exit 41 to Route 80 in Parsippany were closed following the crash, according to 511NJ.

Rubbernecking delays were also reported.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

