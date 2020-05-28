SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Hit-Run Truck That Struck Bicyclist In Glen Rock

Glen Rock police were searching for a truck that struck a bicyclist and kept going Thursday afternoon.

The victim flagged down a police officer after the truck's passenger-side mirror struck her on Harristown Road, near the intersection of Berkeley Place, and broke off just after 2 p.m., Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She described the truck as a black utility-type vehicle commonly used for construction or landscaping.

It was last scene headed east on Harristown Road towards Ackerman Avenue, the chief said.

The bicyclist wasn't seriously injured, Ackermann said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Glen Rock police: (201) 652-3800.

