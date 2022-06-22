Contact Us
Search Launched For Missing PA Swimmer In Delaware River

Nicole Acosta
Christopher Schofield
Christopher Schofield Photo Credit: National Park Service

National and local police agencies were searching for a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man who went missing while swimming in the Delaware River Tuesday, June 21, WFMZ reports.

Christopher Schofield, of Stroudsburg, was swimming with two others in a section of the river with strong currents when he began to struggle and submerged near the Interstate 80 toll bridge around 8 p.m., the outlet says citing the National Park Service.

Two swimmers made it to the New Jersey shore, where rescue crews confirmed none of the three swimmers were wearing life vests, according to the outlet.

More from WFMZ can be found here.

