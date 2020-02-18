Rockland Trucker Ticketed In Route 17 Crash That Killed Hasbrouck Heights Motorcyclist

The Rockland County driver of a garbage truck that struck and killed a 52-year-old motorcyclist from Hasbrouck Heights on Route 17 on Monday was issued summonses for careless driving and failure to observe road signals, authorities said.

Although no criminal charges were immediately filed, an investigation into the death Monday of Nuri Kaloshi was continuing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

Jonathan D. Lacher, 50, of Nanuet was driving the truck that collided with Kaloshi’s Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle on southbound Route 17 as it turned onto the highway from westbound Franklin Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Musella said.

The prosecutor didn't say who it was determined had the green light and who had the red at the intersection when the collision occurred.

Kaloshi was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

A funeral was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Albanian American Islamic Center, 43 Monroe Street in Garfield.

Visiting hours were scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the center.

Lacher, who Musella said remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, was released pending an appearance on the two summons in Hasbrouck Heights Municipal Court.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit -- which is leading the investigation -- and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. The garbage truck is out of the frame. Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

At the scene of the crash on Route 17 at Franklin Avenue in Hasbrouck Heights. Sheri Marshall-Nicosia for DAILY VOICE

