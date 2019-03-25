Police: Unlicensed Teen Leads Low-Speed Chase On Tire Rim From Glen Rock To Garden State Plaza

One of his wheels had only a rim as a 17-year-old unlicensed Ridgewood driver led police on a 4½-mile low-speed chase from Glen Rock to the Garden State Plaza in Paramus in an unregistered, uninsured car, authorities said.

The car slammed into curbs, blowing the tire, on southbound Route 208 after Officer John Tarantino tried to stop the boy in the area of Maple Avenue and Harristown Road before dawn last Tuesday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

He continued on at about 20 miles an hour all the way to the mall, “in a manner consistent with impairment or a medical condition,” the chief said.

With help from fellow Glen Rock Officer Sarah Orsita and their colleagues from Paramus, Tarantino stopped the vehicle and took the boy into custody, he said.

A Paramus police car was damaged in the process, Ackermann added.

Police issued the boy a delinquency complaint for eluding and resisting arrest, the chief said.

They also issued him summonses for:

reckless driving;

driving without a license:

failing to stop or yield;

improper use of the passing left lane;

ignoring a stop sign;

Improperly entering a highway;

railing to maintain headlights;

not having registration or insurance;

obstructed windshield;

improper license plates.

Paramus police signed their own complaints, including for the damage to their vehicle.

The boy was released to his mother pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

