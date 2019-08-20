Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

POLICE: Sussex County McDonald's Worker Burned By 'Smoldering' Cash

Cecilia Levine
The McDonald's on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown.
The McDonald's on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A McDonald's employee suffered burns on her palm when a customer handed her a smoking dollar bill, authorities said.

The McDonald's worker took the cash around 10:25 p.m. Sunday and realized only after it was in her hand that it was still "smoldering," Hackettstown police said.

"She is traumatized," a family member told Daily Voice.

The worker was treated at Hackettstown Medical Center, the family member said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

