POLICE: Sussex County McDonald's Worker Burned By 'Smoldering' Cash

A McDonald's employee suffered burns on her palm when a customer handed her a smoking dollar bill, authorities said.

The McDonald's worker took the cash around 10:25 p.m. Sunday and realized only after it was in her hand that it was still "smoldering," Hackettstown police said.

"She is traumatized," a family member told Daily Voice.

The worker was treated at Hackettstown Medical Center, the family member said.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.