Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Passaic Sheriff's Officer Takes Keys Of DWI Motorist Who Drove Onto Closed Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Milford police were summoned by a sheriff’s officer on a traffic control detail on Union Valley Road.
West Milford police were summoned by a sheriff’s officer on a traffic control detail on Union Valley Road. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer had to pull the keys from a vehicle that a drunken West Milford man tried driving through a closed bridge construction site in the middle of the afternoon, authorities said.

Brian Shand, 67, of Hewitt also refused to submit a breath sample, according to a police report.

Township police were summoned by a sheriff’s officer on a traffic control detail on Union Valley Road.

She told Officer James McMahon that she’d taken the keys after Shand ignored her instructions and drove through the road closure around 3 p.m. March 25, they said.

Shand failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody, according to the police report.

He later was charged with DWI, failing to submit to breath samples, failing to comply with an officer’s instructions, failing to observe a traffic control device and driving on a closed roadway.

Shand was released to a relative and his car was impounded for 12 hours, under John’s Law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.