Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Hackensack Crash Temporarily Halts Train Service

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Jeep ended up on the railroad right-of-way next to the tracks.
The Jeep ended up on the railroad right-of-way next to the tracks. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Rich Gelber

Commuter train service was briefly suspended after two vehicles collided Tuesday evening at a Hackensack railroad crossing.

No injuries were reported after the Jeep and wagon collided at Clinton and Terrace places, sending the Jeep onto the railroad right-of-way next to the tracks, shortly before 7 p.m.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

NJ Transit's Pascack Valley Line was held up until the wreckage was cleared.

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Pascack Valley Line was held up until the wreckage was cleared.

PHOTOS: Courtesy RICH GELBER

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.