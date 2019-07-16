PHOTOS: Hackensack Crash Temporarily Halts Train Service

Commuter train service was briefly suspended after two vehicles collided Tuesday evening at a Hackensack railroad crossing.
No injuries were reported after the Jeep and wagon collided at Clinton and Terrace places, sending the Jeep onto the railroad right-of-way next to the tracks, shortly before 7 p.m.
Both vehicles had to be towed.
NJ Transit's Pascack Valley Line was held up until the wreckage was cleared.
PHOTOS: Courtesy RICH GELBER
