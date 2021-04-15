PHOTOS: Fire Crews Douse Late-Night Sussex County Camp Building Blaze With 62K Gallons Of Water

It took more than 62,000 gallons of water to douse a fire that broke out at a Sussex County camp building Wednesday night, authorities said.

The two-alarm blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at a Camp Hoover building at 951 Rt. 521 in Newton.

Fire crews in Stillwater, Hampton, and Fredon were initially called to the scene before the blaze became fully involved, requiring backup assistance from Byram Fire for an air truck, Andover Township Fire for a Rapid Intervention Team, Blairstown Fire for a ladder truck, Knowlton Fire to cover the station and Sandyston Fire to cover the north end at their station, Stillwater crews said.

Firefighters had to be extra cautious of the trio of additional structures adjacent to the blaze, each with fuel tanks nearby.

“There were 3 other structures in close proximity to the fire structure each with 100 gallon propane tanks between them and the fire,” reads a Facebook post from the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company. “The propane tank that was attached to the fire building caught fire and fed the fire with an 8-foot torch.”

It took a “constant water supply” of more than 62,000 gallons to fully extinguish the blaze, the department said.

No injuries were reported, and the adjacent buildings sustained minimal heat damage, the department said.

The scene was cleared shortly before 2 a.m.

“We would like to thank all of our mutual aid departments for their assistance,” the department said, “and our dispatchers at the Sussex County Sheriff’s 911 center who helped make it all possible.”

