Person Found In Hudson River Identified As Newark Resident

Authorities in Hudson County have identified the person found floating in the Hudson River early this month as a 21-year-old Newark resident, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

The remains of Delali Amenyedo were discovered Nov. 5 at a marina in Jersey City. Authorities had asked for the public's help identifying the person.

The cause and manner of death were still under investigation Friday, the prosecutor's office also said.

