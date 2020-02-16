Contact Us
Morris County Construction Worker Airlifted After 30-Foot Fall From Roof

Cecilia Levine
The incident occurred at the construction site of the Shops at Ledgewood Commons on Route 10 in Roxbury.
The incident occurred at the construction site of the Shops at Ledgewood Commons on Route 10 in Roxbury. Photo Credit: Advance Realty

A construction worker in cardiac arrest was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries after falling 30 feet from through the roof of a major Morris County construction site.

The worker had fallen through the opening of a roof at the site at the Ledgewood Mall on Route 10 around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Roxbury Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Dillard said.

The victim had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon. Notifications to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been made, Dillard said.

Construction has been ongoing for several months at the Ledgewood Mall, which will soon be replaced by the Shops at Ledgewood Commons.

