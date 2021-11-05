Man With Face Tattoo Tried Stealing Victim's $500 Air Jordans On Montclair Street, Police Say

Montclair police are on the lookout for a male who they say stole someone's $500 shoes on a local street last week.

The victim was near the Exxon station on Bloomfield Avenue carrying a box containing Air Jordan Concord 11 shoes on May 6, when he was approached by another male asking to try on his shoes, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

The victim allowed the suspect to try on one shoe, and when he denied the suspect the other, the thief grabbed the shoes and the box and ran west on Bloomfield Avenue, police said.

The victim chased the suspect and was able to grab hold of the shoes and the box and retrieve his belongings from the suspect, Turner said.

The suspect continued running west on Bloomfield Avenue.

He was described as a black male, mid 20’s, thin build, approximately 6’0” tall, with a buzzed haircut, tattoo on his face, wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Cherish.

