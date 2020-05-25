Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Man Whose Body Was Found In Passaic River May Have Been Involved In Paterson Shooting

At the scene of the body recovery along the Passaic River in Elmwood Park.
Authorities suspect a man whose body was pulled from the Passaic River in Elmwood Park may have been involved in a shooting in Paterson last week. An autopsy Monday aimed to identify him and how he died.

There was a strong possibility that the victim was the same dread-locked man who was captured on surveillance video running from the scene of a shooting on 11th Avenue in Paterson last week.

He was believed to be in his 20s or possibly early 30s and was wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt, responders said.

Elmwood Park firefighters pulled the body from the water after a fisherman spotted it clinging to the abutment of the Broadway (Route 4) bridge at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, borough Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Responders estimated the body had been in the water about a week.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit was alerted, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was conducting the autopsy, the chief said.

Also assisting were borough police, Bergen County sheriff's officers and members of the Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force, he said.

Anyone with information that might help identify the man was asked to call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 .

Kyle Mazza

