Irvington Man Accused Of Killing Police Officer In 2005 Fatally Shot

An Irvington man with an extensive criminal history was gunned down on a Newark street Monday night, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Hassan Reeds, 46, was found unresponsive on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Chancellor Avenue by police responding to a call of shots fired. Reeds was pronounced dead at University Hospital less than an hour later.

Reeds and another man, Khalil Tutt, were charged with fatally shooting a special Newark police officer, Dwayne Reeves, near Weequahic High School in 2005, NJ.com reported.

Each accused the other of firing the shot that killed Reeves. Both Tutt and Reeds, who by then had been arrested 20 times as an adult, were acquitted of murder but Tutt was later convicted of reckless manslaughter.

Reeds was found guilty of possessing a stolen car on the day of the officer’s killing and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information about Hassan Reeds killing is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

