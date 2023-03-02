Hoboken Teacher Sent, Received Explicit Photos With 14-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old teacher at a Hoboken charter school is facing various charges for sending and receiving explicit photos with a 14-year-old girl from out of state over social media, authorities said.

Eric Schau apparently identified himself as a teacher while communicating with the girl over Discord, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Schau, of Jersey City, was arrested March 1 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He has since been terminated from his job at the Elysian Charter School in Hoboken and was held pending trial, the prosecutor said.

