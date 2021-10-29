Hit-Run Driver Admits Guilt In Crash That Killed Bicyclist, 56, In Hudson County

A 29-year-old Union City man admitted guilt to charges related to his role in the November 2020 hit-and-run death of a 56-year-old bicyclist, authorities announced.

Miguel Perez pleaded guilty on Oct. 28 to one count of second-degree leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and an associated motor vehicle summons, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Perez's passenger, Nicholas Padin, 63, of Hoboken, later surrendered to authorities and was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death (accomplice liability), hindering apprehension and other offenses, Suarez said.

Perez was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Rogue when he struck Marcelino Pilco, of Union City, who was heading north on Bergenline Avenue near 48th Street around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020, Suarez's office said.

Pilco, of Union City, was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:48 p.m.

Perez was also charged with several motor vehicle summonses including leaving the scene of an accident, open container, crossing double yellow lines, and driving while suspended.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022 before Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio.

The State is recommending a sentence of seven years in New Jersey State Prison along with a consecutive two year driver’s license suspension. The plea was accepted by Judge Servidio.

The State is represented in this case by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Baginski of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

