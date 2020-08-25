Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Captive Woman Raped, Beaten Over Several Hours Rescued By Lodi Police
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Haskell Woman, 33, Killed In Bloomingdale Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nicole Lisa
Nicole Lisa Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 33-year-old Haskell woman was killed in a crash Monday night in Bloomingdale, authorities confirmed.

Nicole Lisa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 6 p.m. on Union Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Bloomingdale Police Chief Joseph Borell said in a joint release Tuesday.

The Wanaque native's 2018 Jeep Compass hit a telephone pole and rolled, trapping her inside, they said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.