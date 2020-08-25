Haskell Woman, 33, Killed In Bloomingdale Crash

A 33-year-old Haskell woman was killed in a crash Monday night in Bloomingdale, authorities confirmed.

Nicole Lisa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 6 p.m. on Union Avenue, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Bloomingdale Police Chief Joseph Borell said in a joint release Tuesday.

The Wanaque native's 2018 Jeep Compass hit a telephone pole and rolled, trapping her inside, they said.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause.

