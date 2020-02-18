Hackensack Police Seize Youngsters, Including 12-Year-Old, In Mini Market Cash, Cigars Burglary

Hackensack police chased down and seized three juveniles – ages 12, 15 and 17 – who they said smashed their way into a mini market and stole money and cigars.

Police had identified the trio as taking $200 in change from a jar on the counter and $100 worth of cigars from Miss T's Two on 1st Street before dawn Monday, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

nd were searching from them when a Bergen County sheriff’s officer alerted them that the trio had run away from the county Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro, DeWitt said Tuesday.

City police chased the youths “through streets, yards and over a fence” before seizing them, he said.

The 17-year-old, from Elmwood Park, and 15-year-old, from Wallington, were released to family members pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

The 12-year-old from Hackensack, who also was issued a delinquency complaint for a Feb. 7 car burglary, also was released to a family member, he said.

