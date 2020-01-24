Hackensack Police: Convicted Crack Dealer Caught Selling Again

Hackensack police busted a local drug dealer and his cousin after watching a deal go down, authorities said.

Kisaac Martin, 33, a repeat offender who’s on probation for a prior drug conviction, used his 2009 Mercedes Benz to deliver crack despite having a suspended driver’s license, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said Friday.

Officer Jason Gretkowski stopped the car on Wednesday after spotting Martin driving with his cousin, 30-year-old Devon Martin in the passenger seat, DeWitt said.

Devon Martin “refused to cooperate with officers and attempted to walk away,” the captain said.

When they tried to stop him, Martin fought back and had to be subdued, he said.

Kisaac Martin was charged with various drug-selling charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail. He also received traffic summonses for driving with a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt.

Devon Martin was released pending a first appearance in Hackensack Municipal Court on charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.

******

******

