Franklin Lakes PD: Drunk Driver Rear-Ends SUV On Route 208 Ramp, Runs For Home

A drunk driver from Franklin Lakes got out and ran for home after his SUV rear-ended another on a Route 208 exit ramp -- then returned to the scene as police were investigating, authorities said.

Brian Hogan, 60, was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz that struck a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old West Milford man at the stop sign on Ewing Avenue off the northbound highway at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Hogan, who police said was following too closely, took off on foot, then “returned to the scene in the middle of the investigation,” the report says.

Neither driver was injured, and the Jeep was able to be driven away, police said. Dynasty Towing removed the Mercedes, they said.

Hogan later failed a breath test, was charged with DWI and tailgating and was released to a family member.

