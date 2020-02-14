Contact Us
Firefighters Quickly Douse New Milford House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters quickly KO'd the rear addition fire in the 100 block of Boulevard in New Milford.
Firefighters quickly KO'd the rear addition fire in the 100 block of Boulevard in New Milford. Photo Credit: Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

New Milford firefighters made quick work of a predawn house blaze Friday.

The rear addition fire in the 100 block of Boulevard broke out around 4:20 a.m. and was doused within a half hour.

Joining their colleagues at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Bergenfield, Dumont and Oradell, as well as River Edge EMS.

Mutual aid companies were released at 5 a.m.

The official cause wasn't immediately determined. No injuries were reported.

At the scene of the fire on Boulevard in New Milford.

Aidan Flannery for DAILY VOICE

