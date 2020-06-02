Firefighters Feed Hose Through Window Of Car Blocking Hydrant To Battle Elizabeth Blaze

Firefighters fed their house through the window of a vehicle blocking a hydrant to battle a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday night in Elizabeth.

Flames were tearing through a home at 224 Fulton St., when firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m., officials said.

The blaze at the two- and- a-half wood-framed house spread to a three-story home and another two and a half-story house nearby, officials said.

No injuries were reported and no occupants were located, reports say. The blaze was deemed under control just before midnight.

"Every second counts when fighting a fire," Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 wrote on a photo of the hose through the car window.

"And selfish decisions like this vehicle owner made could cost someone their life."

