Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Stabbing Victim, 30, Dies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Firefighters Battle Sussex County Barn Blaze For Hours

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters battled a Hardyston barn blaze for hours Saturday night.
Firefighters battled a Hardyston barn blaze for hours Saturday night. Photo Credit: https://www.facebook.com/hardystonfire/

A barn blaze that broke out in Hardyston took several hours to be extinguished.

Flames were shooting out of a barn behind 215 North Church Road when firefighters arrived around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire quickly climbed to a second alarm as Hardyston companies battled with assistance from Mcafee, Lafayette, Ogdensburg, Franklin, Hamburg, Vernon, Pochuck Valley, Sussex and West Milford.

Firefighters stayed at the scene digging up hay until around 1 a.m., to make sure the blaze wouldn't reignite.

Glenwood Pochuck EMS and St. Clares EMS also responded, although no injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.