Firefighters Battle Sussex County Barn Blaze For Hours

A barn blaze that broke out in Hardyston took several hours to be extinguished.

Flames were shooting out of a barn behind 215 North Church Road when firefighters arrived around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire quickly climbed to a second alarm as Hardyston companies battled with assistance from Mcafee, Lafayette, Ogdensburg, Franklin, Hamburg, Vernon, Pochuck Valley, Sussex and West Milford.

Firefighters stayed at the scene digging up hay until around 1 a.m., to make sure the blaze wouldn't reignite.

Glenwood Pochuck EMS and St. Clares EMS also responded, although no injuries were reported.

