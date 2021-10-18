Fiery Rollover Crash Kills 1 In Irvington, Reports Say

A fiery rollover crash left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in Irvington, reports say.

The driver apparently lost control at Herpers and Coit streets around 9:45 p.m., RLS Media reports.

First responders found the car engulfed in flames. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least two others were injured, RLS says.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was apparently called to the scene. Officials did not immediately provide details.

