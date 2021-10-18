Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping Homeowner Woken By Burglar In Bedroom Holds Him For Police, Little Ferry PD Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fiery Rollover Crash Kills 1 In Irvington, Reports Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fatal Irvington rollover crash
Fatal Irvington rollover crash Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A fiery rollover crash left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in Irvington, reports say.

The driver apparently lost control at Herpers and Coit streets around 9:45 p.m., RLS Media reports.

First responders found the car engulfed in flames. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least two others were injured, RLS says.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was apparently called to the scene. Officials did not immediately provide details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.