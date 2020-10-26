Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Erratic, Unconscious Driver Crashes On Route 24 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Route 24 in Florham Park
Route 24 in Florham Park Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An erratic driver went unconscious after swerving off Route 24 and hitting a guardrail in Morris County Sunday morning, authorities said.

The driver of a red Ford Bronco was operating the vehicle erratically on Route 24 westbound in Florham Park when they ran off the roadway near milepost 3.2 and struck the center median guardrail around 11 a.m., Police Det. Lt. Brian Ford said.

The driver went unconscious during the crash and was revived by members of the Florham Park First Aid Squad before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment, Ford said.

It was unclear if the driver was suffering a medical episode.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

