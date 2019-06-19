Elmwood Park Police ID Fugitive Driver Accused Of Stabbing Alleged Attackers On Route 46

UPDATE: A driver accused of stabbing two men who were in a group that beat him on Route 46 in Elmwood Park Wednesday afternoon was identified as a Miami, Florida resident.

Police were checking area hospitals to see if Danny Vlado had gone to their emergency rooms after the 4:30 p.m incident, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The gang of four knocked Vlado to the ground, then kicked and punched him outside their home, above a mini-shopping strip on the highway's eastbound side ( see photo ), Foligno said.

Vlado stabbed two of them -- one in the head, the other in the hand, the chief said.

He then fled, hitting two cars with his vehicle, which witnesses described as a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, Foligno said.

Charged with assault and rioting were Matthew Eley, 20, Jimmy Eley, 21, and Steve Thompson, 29. A 16-year-old boy was served with a delinquency complaint alleging the same offenses.

All were released pending court hearings.

Meanwhile, investigators were trying to determine the motive for the attack on Vlado, Foligno said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.