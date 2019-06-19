Contact Us
Elmwood Park Police ID Fugitive Driver Accused Of Stabbing Alleged Attackers On Route 46

Jerry DeMarco
Elmwood Park police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Elmwood Park PD
Authorities were looking for a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage following the 4:30 p.m. stabbings on Route 46. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: A driver accused of stabbing two men who were in a group that beat him on Route 46 in Elmwood Park Wednesday afternoon was identified as a Miami, Florida resident.

Police were checking area hospitals to see if Danny Vlado had gone to their emergency rooms after the 4:30 p.m incident, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The gang of four knocked Vlado to the ground, then kicked and punched him outside their home, above a mini-shopping strip on the highway's eastbound side ( see photo ), Foligno said.

Vlado stabbed two of them -- one in the head, the other in the hand, the chief said.

He then fled, hitting two cars with his vehicle, which witnesses described as a greenish-blue Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.

Neither injury was considered life-threatening, Foligno said.

Charged with assault and rioting were Matthew Eley, 20, Jimmy Eley, 21, and Steve Thompson, 29. A 16-year-old boy was served with a delinquency complaint alleging the same offenses.

All were released pending court hearings.

Meanwhile, investigators were trying to determine the motive for the attack on Vlado, Foligno said.

