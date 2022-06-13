Contact Us
Driver Hospitalized As Dump Truck Carrying Stone Flips In Warren County: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A dump truck driver was hospitalized following a crash in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The truck was carrying stone on Foul Rift Road in White Township when it overturned near the intersection at South Foul Rift Road shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

A medical helicopter was also placed on standby, according to initial reports.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

