Driver Hospitalized After Train Hits Tractor-Trailer In Morris County

A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized after the vehicle was struck by a train in Morris County Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

Morris & Essex Line train 851 hit the trailer at the crossing at the Stanhope Waterloo Valley Road in Mount Olive around 11:20 a.m., NJ Transit spokesperson Mariluz Garcia-Diaz told DailyVoice.com.

The train departed Hoboken terminal at 9:13 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hackettstown at 11:28 a.m., Garcia-Diaz said.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver’s passenger and the approximately five people aboard the train were uninjured, Garcia-Diaz said.

A substitute bus service was provided to accommodate train passengers, though the transit service was not impacted.

The investigation was being conducted by New Jersey Transit Police alongside local law enforcement.

