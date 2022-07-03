Details Released In Route 9 Crash That Left Two Dead, Two Critical

Two passengers were killed and two drivers were seriously injured in a crash on Route 9 in Freehold Sunday, July 3, authorities said.

A 74-year-old Manalapan woman heading south on Route 9 sideswiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350 in a 2019 Lexus NX around 1:30 p.m. at the Route 33 intersection, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

She then side-swiped a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, before rear-ending a 2017 black Honda CR-V. The black Honda CR-V then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC, Linskey said.

One of the Honda CR-V passengers, a 52-year-old woman from Marlboro, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger in the Honda CR-V, a 61-year-old man, also of Marlboro, died of his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, a 21-year-old man, of Marlboro, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

