Details Released In Rockaway River Body Recovery

Authorities have released details in the body that was recovered from the Rockaway River Monday morning.

Police were called to a portion of the river in Boonton where responders pulled a 71-year-old man's body from the ice around 9:50 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The man's identity was not being released and the investigation was being completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office, he said alongside Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Town of Boonton Captain Stephen Jones.

The incident was not suspected to be criminal and there was no risk to the public.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team were assisting.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Town of Boonton Police Department at 973-402-9371.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.