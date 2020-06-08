Closter Police Officer Dragged By Paramus Driver

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jerry DeMarco
Sang Lee
Sang Lee Photo Credit: CLOSTER PD

A Closter police officer was hospitalized after being dragged by a fleeing motorist from Paramus on Thursday, authorities said.

Sang Lee, 24, initially drove past several "road closed" signs on Closter Dock Road while ignoring three uniformed officers who tried to stop him, forcing a group of construction workers to flee to safety, Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

Two officers chased Lee a quarter mile before he stopped at an Exxon gas station at the corner of Closter Dock and Piermont roads, Aiello said.

Lee "refused to provide his pedigree or exit the vehicle," the lieutenant said.

"As officers attempted to remove him from the driver seat he put the vehicle in drive and took off, dragging one of the officers on the driver's side door," he said.

Lee eventually was subdued after a struggle that continued after they got him out of the vehicle, Aiello said.

The injured officer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.

Lee, meanwhile, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, assault by auto, eluding and resisting arrest.

