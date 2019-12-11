Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Child Protection Agency Notified After Sparta Man Stomps On Teenage Girl's Ankle, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Logan Kylish, 36, of Sparta
Logan Kylish, 36, of Sparta Photo Credit: Sussex County Sheriff's Office

The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency and Sussex County Prosecutor's Office were notified after a Sparta man threw a 14-year-old girl in his care to the ground and stomped on her ankle, causing swelling and bruising, a recent report says.

Logan Kylish, 36, was arrested Saturday, two days after the incident, and charged via a complaint warrant with child endangerment, abandonment, cruelty/child neglect and served a disorderly persons offense, the NJHerald reports.

Someone picking the teen up for school Friday morning noticed she wasn't able to bear weight on her ankle, and when asked, told the person she was assaulted by Kylish, police documents say.

The teen was taken to Newton Medical Center, where a doctor said she had "swelling consistent with a sprain or bad bruise," according to the news report.

After being discharged from the hospital, the girl told police that Kylish drank a "substantial amount of alcohol" Thursday morning and early afternoon, police reports say.

Kylish got mad at the teen and -- when she tried walking away from him -- he grabbed her left wrist from behind and threw her to the ground, she told police.

The teen said Kylish struck her back and her head on the ground before stomping on her right ankle, causing her to hide in her room and cry, police reports say.

The girl also showed police screenshots of text messages on her phone in which Kylish called her derogatory names and threatened to have her adopted because he "couldn't handle her" anymore, the NJHerald says.

Kylish admitted during a taped interview with authorities that he drinks too much and slapped the teen in the back of the head, and called her derogatory names on several occasions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.