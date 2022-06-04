Contact Us
Carbon Monoxide Leak Sickens NJ Dunkin Donuts Worker

Nicole Acosta
Dunkin Donuts on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
Dunkin Donuts on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Dunkin Donuts worker in New Jersey was sickened by carbon monoxide fumes, authorities said.

A carbon monoxide alarm triggered a police and fire response at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, according to Hackettstown police.

A 21-year-old worker from Manfield Township complained of a headache and nausea, but refused medical treatment, police said.

A faulty HVAC unit was the source of the fumes, the fire department found. The unit was shut down and the building was ventilated. 

The location was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.