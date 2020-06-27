Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Boy, 1, Killed, Others Injured In NJ Turnpike Amazon Tractor-Trailer Crash

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene on the NJ Turnpike in Cranbury. Photo Credit: 6abc news

A 1-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when an Amazon truck struck a Maryland family’s vehicle from behind late Friday on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cranbury, authorities said.

Young Messiah Gray and the other boy were passengers in a Toyota Camry driven by 24-year-old Kazara P. Leacock, who sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, as did passenger Cheryl Leacock, 64, NJ State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The Randallstown, MD, family was headed south on the Turnpike when their vehicle was struck near mile marker 69 in Cranbury shortly before 11 p.m., Marchan said.

Authorities couldn’t immediately confirm a report that Leacock had swerved to avoid a mattress in the roadway.

A crane had to be summoned to remove the tractor-trailer from the trapped car so that firefighters could extricate the victims.

The trucker, 53-year-old Euclides R. Santos of the Bronx, sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Marchan said.

State Police were investigating, he said.

