Banner Plane Goes Down In Water Off Surf City

Jerry DeMarco
Crowd gathers after plane goes down in Surf City on Long Beach Island.
Crowd gathers after plane goes down in Surf City on Long Beach Island. Photo Credit: Peter DeSarno

UPDATE: Rescuers plucked the pilot from the water to the cheers of beach-goers after a banner plane went down in the water Saturday off Surf City.

The victim was brought to 13th Street Beach, where applauding witnesses said he appeared OK before being taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township.

The plane hit the water off Long Beach Island shortly before 3:30 p.m. and quickly submerged witnesses said.

"I saw the banner drop and heard it sputtering like it was out of gas," one of them wrote.

"It was a little yellow banner plane. It was travelling northbound along the coast," another added. "It started going down on an angle towards the water, it made sputtering noises, dropped its ad banner, and then landed/crashed in the water near the beach with a huge splash.

"Lifeguards went running/drove their vehicles towards it and 911 was called right away."

The US Coast Guard joined the large contingent of responders who rushed to the scene, followed by State Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. The National Transportation Safety Board also was en route.

