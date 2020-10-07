Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Four From Philly Charged With Beating, Tasing, Robbing Edgewater Pair At Gunpoint
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: West Milford Man, Underage Boy Exchanged Sexual Images Of Each Other

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tekanand V. Singh
Tekanand V. Singh Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A West Milford man sent sexually explicit images to an underage boy and had him do the same, authorities said.

New York State Police alerted authorities in Passaic County to Tekanand V. Singh, 28, who they said began messaging the boy after meeting him online.

Singh “sent the victim photographs of himself” and “requested the victim engage in sexual acts [that] he instructed should be recorded and sent to him,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said in a joint release.

“All images were obtained by law enforcement,” they added.

Singh remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with manufacturing, distributing and possessing child pornography, criminal sexual contact, luring and child endangerment, among other counts.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.