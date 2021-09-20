6,000 Pounds Of Porcelain Crushes Roseland Construction Worker, Developing Reports Say

A construction worker in Roseland was apparently hospitalized after 6,000 pounds of porcelain fell on him Monday afternoon, developing and unconfirmed reports say.
A medevac was called to the scene at140 Harrison Ave., and the victim had been removed, reports say.
Subsequent reports said the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and in cardiac arrest.
Police could not immediately confirm the circumstances.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
