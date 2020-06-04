4 Juveniles Nabbed In Nutley Car Burglary Spree

Four juveniles burglarized nearly a dozen cars in Nutley, authorities charged.

Wallets, credit cards, cash and other items were stolen from nearly a dozen vehicles in Nutley on March 22, Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said in a release.

The suspects were spotted by a resident who called police, and were subsequently arrested, police said.

The juveniles, from Newark and Irvington, were taken into custody, and one of them already had an ankle monitor from a past arrest in another jurisdiction, authorities said.

Two of the juveniles were transported to Essex Youth House, and the others were released to their parents pending a court hearing.

“Although our officers are focused on safeguarding the public against this pandemic, they are still out in force protecting the residents and their property,” said Petracco.

“It was an outstanding effort to apprehend these juveniles.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.