North Passaic Daily Voice
3 In Custody After Vehicle In Morris County Police Pursuit Crashes On I-80 In Bergen

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Three men were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Morris County and then crashing in Bergen Monday afternoon, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police spotted the black Infiniti wanted in connection to an undisclosed Chatham Township investigation headed westbound on Route 24 just after 3:10 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Troopers in marked cars attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued along I-287 northbound and then I-80 east, Marchan said.

The pursuit was terminated at milepost 64, but a short time later, the car crashed with two others near milepost 66.8 in Hackensack, the trooper said.

The three men were arrested with help from the Bergen County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

